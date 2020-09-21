Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 set to launch on September 24

- Sep. 21st 2020 8:55 am PT

0

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 is now set for a September 24 launch event, which we expect will be the first smartwatch to pack in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.

After some teases late last week, Mobvoi has now confirmed that we’ll see the TicWatch Pro 3 launch later this week. A new countdown page has now cropped up on the official Mobvoi site hinting at some of the upcoming features and functions of this highly anticipated Wear OS smartwatch.

Mobvoi has also shared some more images of the TicWatch Pro 3 on social media. It definitely has that familiar “look” we’ve come to know from the TicWatch Pro series. Expect a large, rugged smartwatch with plenty of premium features.

Of course, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset is the most highly anticipated inclusion. For years we’ve waited for a killer chipset to help really propel Wear OS forward. We don’t yet know what the 4100 chip will bring, but let’s hope it means a multiple-day lifespan and smooth long term performance.

The official launch might bring some surprises, but thanks to a leaked retail listing, we have a good idea of what to expect from the TicWatch Pro 3. It is expected to come with SpO2 reading capabilities, a dual-screen layer, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, a larger 595mAh battery that’s estimated to last up to 72 hours. The watch is also expected to shed some mass, weighing in at just under 42g. NFC will also be on-board for wireless payments with Google Pay.

Pricing and availability are not yet known, so at least the TicWatch Pro 3 launch will give us some important information come September 24.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL