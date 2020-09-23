Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook hits all-time low in today’s best deals, Nest Thermostat E, more

Today’s best deals include the Acer 15-inch Chromebook at $179, Nest Thermostat E is on sale, and Nest Cams are discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low

Walmart is currently offering the Acer 15-inch Chromebook 315 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179. Down from $219, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is $20 under our previous mention, and matches the 2020 low. Delivering a 1080p touchscreen display, this Acer Chromebook offers 15.6-inches of screen real estate for comfortably getting work done from the couch or at a desk. Alongside 4GB of RAM, there’s also 32GB of built-in storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card slot. Up to 10-hour battery life is joined by dual USB-C and two USB-A ports to round out the notable features. You’re also getting a bundled protective sleeve with purchase, as well.

Nest Thermostat E + extra sensor bundle is down to $140

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Thermostat E with extra temperature sensor for $140. Regularly $169 for the thermostat and $39 for the sensor, today’s deal saves over 30% from the usual price tag. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank.

Score three Nest Cam Indoor

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack for $300. Down from the usual $390 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, beats the per-camera value of our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

Review: Razer takes iPhone gaming next level with Kishi MFi controller [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: