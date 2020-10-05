YouTube Music continues its flurry of new features by adding global top charts to the Explore tab. That second section in the bottom bar launched earlier this year to replace the video-focused Hotlist.

In late 2018, YouTube Music added playlists for the top 100 songs and music videos. Populated by YouTube Charts, Google considers these stats from video view counts to be the “most accurate reflection of what’s happening in music culture.”

Instead of just appearing in the main Home feed as a carousel, global YouTube Charts from 57 countries will be available in Explore. It slots in between “New releases” and “Mood & genres” at the top of this page.

A dropdown menu lets users choose a location (or global) and see the following five categories:

Top songs : The most played songs on YouTube

: The most played songs on YouTube Top music videos : The most viewed music videos

: The most viewed music videos Top artists : The biggest artists on YouTube

: The biggest artists on YouTube Genres : The top videos across the major genres on YouTube

: The top videos across the major genres on YouTube Trending: What’s new and hot in music right now

This gives YouTube Music a way to “share with you the most popular songs from around the world, no matter where you’re located.” This feature is widely rolled out today on Android, iOS, and the web.

Curious what the top songs are in France? Always wondered what’s trending in South Africa? Easily shift between locations by filtering through 57 countries and counting! The Charts section is your new opportunity to travel the globe through sound.

More about YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: