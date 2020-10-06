Last month, we first reported that a new Google Wifi was in the works. Less than a week after Launch Night In, the Google Store this morning quietly released a new router that looks exactly the same, but now starts at $99.99.

Physically, this new Google Wifi looks identical as the version first announced in October 2016. It’s a white — officially “Snow” — cylindrical puck that ever so slightly slants inward with a partition in the middle where a status light pulses. On the sustainability front, Google says “49% of device plastic part weight is made with recycled material.”

There’s now an engraved “G” logo at the top, versus one that’s just printed on. Instead of USB-C, it gets power from a 15W adapter and barrel jack plug, like every other Nest smart speaker. Each point is a router, and there are dual Gigabit Ethernet ports on each.

The tagline for this router is “Wi-Fi that just works” and Google says “there’s a reason it’s the best-selling mesh system in the US,” even after the Nest Wifi was announced last year as its intended replacement.

There is simultaneous dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) Wi-Fi supporting 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Like before, this mesh system automatically optimizes the network. Each unit can handle up to 100 connected devices. It’s powered by a quad-core ARM processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of eMMC flash. Security-wise, Google touts WPA3 encryption, security updates, and a Trusted Platform Module.

You control the new Google Wifi from the Google Home app alongside your other Assistant devices. This includes parental controls to pause a user and all their devices, as well as set usage schedules. Individual devices can be given a prioritized connection, while you can quickly share guest networks, run speed tests, and see what’s connected from the Android and iOS companion app.

One point at $99.99 covers up to 1,500 square feet and the three-pack triples that range to 4,500 square feet for $199.99. In comparison, the 2016 edition started at $129, while an identical bundle was $299.

It’s noticeably cheaper than the $169 Nest Wifi router announced last year, which has more powerful internals and provides 2,200 sq ft of coverage with one unit. Meanwhile, this new Google Wifi does not double as an Assistant smart speaker, unlike the Nest Wifi point.

The new Google Wifi is available in the US Google Store today and shipping to buyers now. It’s currently only available in one country.

