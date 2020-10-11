Earlier this evening, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA Finals championship after beating the Miami Heat in six games. Those searching for the final score on Google are now seeing purple and gold fireworks.

LeBron James posts another triple-trouble and the Lakers put on a defensive clinic to finish the Heat and claim their first NBA championship since 2010. nba.com

This easter egg is activated by several queries, including Lakers, NBA, and NBA Finals. It’s available on the desktop and mobile web, as well as the Google app for Android and iOS. The effect works best on smartphones as it’s a tad bit overwhelming on a large, wide screen. A dark theme is also ideal given the light yellow sparklers.

Google.com previously featured fireworks on the Fourth of July stateside, with other countries getting a similar display for similar holidays. This full page takeover lasts a few seconds, with the underlying search results mostly visible during the show. The NBA Finals easter egg is unique for being themed to the purple and gold of the Lakers.

Other easter eggs in this immersive style include:

Meanwhile, the NBA Finals were again “Presented by YouTube TV,” with Google’s cord-cutting service finding that live sporting events attract new subscribers. YouTube TV’s logo was featured everywhere, while it had a branded free throws segment. The start of each game was presented through a full YouTube TV UI, while there were numerous ads.

Google also used the NBA Finals to promote how Search can be used to find local businesses to shop at and support.

