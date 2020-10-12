The incremental OxygenOS 10.3.6 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T with the highlight addition being that of the September 2020 security patch.

We’ve recently seen OnePlus roll out the full, stable OxygenOS 11.0 update for the OnePlus 8 series. In doing so, the firm also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 and 6T will be eligible for the OS upgrade when available — hopefully sometime later this year or in early 2020. That said, no timeframe was shared.

However, OnePlus 6 and 6T owners can get the latest security patch on their devices as it was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums that the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update is now rolling out to the former flagships. It’s a modest changelog by any standards, with the latest patch being the only notable inclusion beyond some fixes for “general bugs”. You can check out the shorter-than-usual changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.6 update changelog for OnePlus 6/6T

System

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

The OxygenOS 10.3.6 update has only just started rolling out but is already available via the third-party Oxygen Updater — should you be happy to effectively sideload and official OTA file. If you are a OnePlus 6 or 6T owner and notice any major bumps or improvements to your device as a result of updating to this latest patch, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

