Software is the best part of Google’s Pixel smartphones, and a lot of that comes down to simplicity. The Pixel Launcher, for example, is barebones but a pleasure to use. With the debut of the Pixel 5, though, Google is bringing an update to the Pixel Launcher that allows users to change the grid size.

If you’ve ever used a third-party launcher on Android such as Nova, you’re probably familiar with grid size. This feature allows users to change the number of icons on the screen. Over the years, quite a few Android OEMs have included this same ability on their stock launchers — OnePlus, Samsung, and LG all come to mind.

Google has never officially offered a grid size option on the Pixel Launcher, but work on that project has been spotted in the past. With the latest version of the Pixel Launcher which is shipping on the Pixel 5, though, grid size is live.

With this new option, Pixel owners can choose from 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, and 5×5, the last one being the default setting. It’s a bit of a shame that there’s no expansion available, but at the same time, Google kind of nails the scaling and spacing in its default grid. Those smaller sizes could come in handy for users who have visual impairments.

XDA managed to capture the APK and put it up for sharing and it should install on any Pixel smartphone easily. The option to change the grid size shows up alongside the Pixel’s other theming options.

