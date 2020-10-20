Google last year brought AMP to Gmail to make messages more actionable and interactive. Drive will now send dynamic emails to let file owners manage requests directly inside Gmail.

Like before, you’ll receive a notification when someone requests permission on a Google Drive file you own. That message will soon feature an inline dropdown menu (Editor, Commeter, or Viewer), optional message field, and Share button that completes the action. There’s also the option to “Open share settings” in Drive.

Previously, you had to open the document in a new tab or app to manage the access request. The dynamic email will make it quicker and simpler to manage these requests and control access to your files.

As part of this new capability, Google notes a small change to the “from” address for access request messages: drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com.

This is coming to Gmail on the web, as well as the Android and iOS mobile apps. End users have to have dynamic email enabled to use. It is available for the following Google Workspace editions:

Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers, and users with personal Google Accounts

Google Drive dynamic emails are rolling out to Gmail today and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

