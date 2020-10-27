Ubisoft has a ton of killer titles, but getting them all isn’t cheap. For a while, the company has been developing “UPlay+,” a $14.99/month subscription service with access to over 100 games including brand new releases. Now, that service is being rebranded as Ubisoft+, and it finally has a launch date of November 10th — except for on Stadia.

UPlay+ has been available on PC for a little bit now, but Ubisoft has today announced that Ubisoft+ is a revised version of that product.

This new version is a multi-platform experience that includes access to over 100 different games including upcoming releases such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Currently, PC subscribers will be switched over on November 10th.

On that same date, Amazon Luna is also including support for Ubisoft+ through the Ubisoft Channel.

Here’s the slight yikes moment. Google Stadia won’t get access on November 10th. The company only says that support will arrive by the end of the year. It seems likely this is to buy time for Ubisoft to finish porting more of the 100+ games that are a part of the service to Stadia, but that’s still a massive shame given the excitement the Stadia community has had over this addition.

Notably, though, there is a big perk to using the service on Google Stadia compared to a PC. You’ll be able to use Ubisoft+ on Stadia without an added Pro subscription. That means $14.99/month pays for all of the available games with no added costs for hardware. The same setup applies for Amazon Luna. Also important to remember is that Ubisoft+ on Stadia and Luna will have smaller libraries compared to the PC version.

Ubisoft+ on Amazon Luna and Stadia will feature a growing library of premium editions* of Ubisoft games, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Additionally, subscribers can pick up where they left off in some games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, across their devices whenever and wherever they are with cross-platform progression.

You can see a full list of supported games here and register for the service on ubisoft-plus.com.

More on Ubisoft:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: