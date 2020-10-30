Deals: Lenovo Smart Display 7 $60, Belkin Android accessories, Beats Solo3 headphones, more

Today’s best deals include the Lenovo Smart Display 7 at $60, Belkin accessories, and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at a new all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 drops to new low at $60

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 7 for $60. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

Save up to 33% on Belkin speakers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin charging accessories, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more from $19. One highlight is the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $200 in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Combining a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging pad, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite streamlines your desk or nightstand. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones see one-day discount

Amazon is offering up to 40% off Beats by Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in various colors. That brings prices down to $120 across a number of different models, beating our previous mention of $40 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging.

