Deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ $800, OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon Fire tablets, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Amazon’s Fire HD lineup. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphones at $800

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Factory Unlocked Smartphone 256GB for $800 in Aura Black, Silver, or White. Regularly $1,100, today’s offer is $300 in savings and is among the lowest prices we have tracked. Walmart is currently charging $950 for comparison. The Note 10+ features a 6.3-inch “nearly bezel-less” Infinity display, S-Pen support for air gestures, a remote shutter, handwriting to text, and more, as well as a 3,500mAh “Superfast charging, all-day battery.” On the camera side of things, there’s a 10MP selfie cam alongside a triple array on the backside (12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, 16MP ultra wide).

OnePlus 8 Pro falls to new low with bundled OnePlus Buds

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds for $799. Also available for $1 more at Amazon. Usually selling for $999, the added value of the earbuds saves you $278 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking the lowest price we’ve seen to date. OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate alongside 5G connectivity, 256GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. You’ll also benefit from a 48MP quad-camera array.

Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet lineup now up to 47% off

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets starting at $55 across the board. Headlining is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at $80. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10 hours of battery life per charge, making it a great option for surfing the web from the couch and much more. There’s 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa.

