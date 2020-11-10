Deals: PNY storage from $12, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $400, more

Today’s best deals include PNY storage and more from $12, plus the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, and LG’s latest 4K TVs. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Gold Box offers storage from $12

Amazon is offering up to 30% off storage from Seagate, Western Digital, and more. Deals start at $12. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSDXC card for $75. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $90 with today’s deal marking the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with an SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Great for Android smartphones, drones, GoPros, or Nintendo Switch consoles.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is down to a new all-time low

Samsung is currently offering its Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $400. Usually fetching $730, today’s offer is $200 under our previous mention for the Amazon low and marks the best we’ve seen to date. You can also score the 128GB model for $320, down from its $650 going rate. With your choice of two storage tiers, Samsung’s Galaxy S6 delivers a 10.5-inch AMOLED screen with a built-in fingerprint reader as well as S-Pen support. There’s also expandable storage thanks to a microSD card slot as well as 2-in-1 DeX software for a desktop experience and more.

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart UHDTVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $897. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $150, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you have an Xbox Series X or PS5 on the way this week, it’s time to upgrade to a new TV to take advantage of the next-generation graphics. This LG model offers a variable 120Hz refresh rate on top of its 4K HDR panel with local dimming and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Four HDMI ports complete the package.

