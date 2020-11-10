Exclusive titles haven’t been Stadia’s strength since its debut last year, but Google is working on that through several of its own “Stadia Games & Entertainment” studios. One of the first major titles coming from that effort is Outcasters, and today a new “Team Battle” mode is being announced for that game.

Outcasters is a top-down battle royale game coming to Stadia and developed by Splash Damage and Stadia Games & Entertainment. Splash Damage is best known for titles such as Gears of War, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Halo: MCC.

This latest game features fun characters and several maps, as well as a few different modes of play. Team Battle sees players split into two teams of four with the goal of reaching 15 eliminations as quickly as possible. There are five maps for this special mode including Club Crystal, Crimson Deep, Venus Ventures, Arcadia, and Chocolate Range. In addition to Team Battle, Outcasters will also feature Gold Rush and Last Caster Standing, the latter of which is the battle royale mode the game is best known for.

Team Battle is Outcasters’ take on the traditional Team Deathmatch mode that Splash Damage fans and gamers will be more than familiar with. You’ll be facing off in two teams of four to be the first to reach 15 eliminations… so far, so familiar, right? Well, throw in Outcasters’ unique curve shots, fold in a whole ton of pickups, and sprinkle some abilities into the mix, and you have a positively chaotic new game mode that’s incredibly fast-paced and an absolute ton of fun.

Unfortunately, though, there’s still no release date for Outcasters despite constant teasing from the game’s developers on Twitter. In a blog post about this latest mode, the developers say that customization is the next thing being detailed, so hopefully, we’ll at least get a window for the release in that announcement.

