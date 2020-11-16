For tinkerers, Magisk is almost an essential on Android and now, we have some good news for Pixel 5 and 4a 5G owners as Magisk beta v21.1 and Magisk Manager v8.03 now include support for the latest Made by Google phones.

Developer John Wu confirmed the rollout on his Twitter account, with the Magisk v21.1 and Magisk Manager v8.03 updates including plenty of stability improvements, bug fixes, and the aforementioned support for the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. As you may know, the previous v21.0 update brought support for Android 11, which the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G run out of the box.

You can check out the full changelogs for all current and previous Magisk updates here, but you’ll see the v21.1 highlights below:

[MagiskBoot] Support boot header v3 (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G)

[MagiskBoot] Distinguish lz4_lg and lz4_legacy (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G)

and (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G) [MagiskBoot] Support vendor boot images (for dev, not relevant for Magisk installation)

[MagiskInit] Support kernel cmdline androidboot.fstab_suffix

[MagiskInit] Support kernel initialized dm-verity on legacy SAR

[General] Significantly broaden sepolicy.rule compatibility

[General] Add Magisk binaries to PATH when executing boot scripts

when executing boot scripts [General] Update --remove-modules command implementation

command implementation [General] Make Magisk properly survive after factory reset on Android 11

[MagiskSU] Add APEX package com.android.i18n to LD_LIBRARY_PATH when linking libsqlite.so

to when linking [MagiskHide] Support hiding apps installed in secondary users (e.g. work profile)

[MagiskHide] Make zygote detection more robust

Unlike the v21.1 update, Magisk Manager v8.0.3 has a more “modest” changelog but still a notable one for those wanting more enhanced control and custom options for their Android device:

Switch to the new Magisk Module Repo setup in preparation to allow 3rd party repos

Add tapjacking protection on Superuser request dialog

Stability changes and bug fixes

For help and support with the Magisk v21.1 beta and Magisk Manager v8.03 updates, you can always head to the dedicated XDA Forums hub. This includes all kinds of information, tidbits, and download links for you to peruse at your leisure.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: