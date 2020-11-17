In the age of student perks, getting a discount on your favorite tech from the likes of OnePlus is a nice bonus, especially considering the cost of higher or further education.

OnePlus is now offering minor discounts for students — and teachers — in India as part of the OnePlus Education Benefits which were announced over on the OnePlus Forums. The caveat is that this is limited to those studying at universities and colleges in India using the popular Student Beans platform.

OnePlus Education Benefits is designed to make your purchases with OnePlus lighter on your pocket. When you purchase a new OnePlus smartphone or OnePlus TV and avail the benefits, you get an instant Rs. 1000/- off on your purchase. That’s not all. We are also offering a 5% discount on any OnePlus accessories exclusively for all College/University goers. To ensure, no one gets missed out, we are covering 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. All you must do is verify that you are a university enrolled student or a teacher via our partner Student Beans and you are all set.

The firm suggests that 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India can now take advantage of the student and teacher discounts of up to ₹1,000 on the latest OnePlus hardware — which is approximately $13 or £10. It’s not the biggest discount in the world but you will get a further 5% off all OnePlus accessories should you want a case, earbuds, or extra cables with your new device.

You’ll need to verify your education email account and sign in to Student Beans to get started or simply visit the dedicated OnePlus Education Benefits page here. Let’s hope that global students don’t lose out on OnePlus device discount though, as India seems to be getting all the perks as of late.

