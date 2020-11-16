OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is now officially rolling out for the OnePlus 8T with a number of important fixes for the latest device from the “Never Settle” brand.

Labeled as a “hot-fix” update in the official OnePlus Forums announcement post, OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 is the third such update since the OnePlus 8T hit store shelves around a month ago. That means plenty of early complaints have already been addressed, but this update does contain yet more important tweaks.

The most notable are call stability and power consumption optimizations alongside some camera enhancements — something that appears to be a never-ending cycle with OnePlus hardware. OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 also brings with it some improvements for the gaming experience including phantom touch fixes, plus there is an important NFC-related fix whereby some users were unable to activate the feature.

Finally, the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update has some network optimizations for better Wi-Fi and data connection performance on the 8T. For further details, you can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 for OnePlus 8T update changelog

System Optimized the call stability Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating Improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming experience Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Camera Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience Improved camera stability

Network Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games



So, the same rules apply to the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update as just about every other OnePlus update, meaning it is rolling out incrementally now. So don’t worry if you don’t have the OTA notification popping up on your device (or devices) as you read this. It should be available widely over the coming days but it is already available using Oxygen Updater if you are confident enough to sideload to your device.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: