9to5Google Daily 559: Google Pay redesign launches in US w/ ‘Plex’ bank account, Chrome 87 rolls out, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- New Google Pay app is now available in early access w/ redesign, rewards, more [Gallery]
- Google Pay launching ‘Plex’ bank accounts with Citi, other partners next year
- Chrome 87 rolling out with significant speed improvements, more battery life
- Google Fit gets homepage revamp, more sleep data, and activity sharing
- Android TV Data Saver can now be installed in more countries
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.