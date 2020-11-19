9to5Google Daily 560: Stadia coming to iOS as PWA, Google Pay locked to one device at a time, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Stadia will be playable on iOS via Safari in the coming ‘weeks’
- OnePlus said the £179 Nord N100 had a 60Hz display, but it has a 90Hz display after all
- Gmail for iOS adds home screen widget as Chrome makes multi-window support on iPad official
- OnePlus confirms 7 new features possibly coming to future OxygenOS builds
- Google Pay is now locked to only one smartphone at a time
