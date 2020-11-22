The Google Opinion Rewards app has long allowed users to answer questions and surveys in exchange for Play Store credits. Google is now trialing “Task Mate” in India to “earn money doing simple tasks on your smartphone.”

In “early access,” Task Mate is currently “limited to selected testers” through a referral code system. At a high-level, the app (via Reddit) lets you “find tasks nearby,” “complete a task to begin earning,” and then “cash out your earnings.” The latter is done by registering an e-wallet account or with the in-app payment partner.

The tasks themselves are considered “simple” by Google and originate from “businesses around the world.” They are categorized as “Sitting” or “Field Tasks,” with the latter noting how many minutes you have to walk.

That said, Google can directly ask for a task. In the case of “Go[ing] to location shown in pin and take a photo of the shopfront once you’re there,” Google will use this data to “help improve mapping services and bring businesses in your local area online.” Other examples include:

Record spoken sentences

Transcribe sentences

Check shop details

It’s unclear how businesses make requests to Google for crowdsourced tasks, or whether they have to pay for them.

For example, take a photo of a nearby restaurant, answer survey questions about your preferences, or help translate sentences from English to your local language.

The international Opinion Rewards app is primarily focused on answering questions, while taking photos is limited to receipts. The Task Mate examples have some crossover with Google’s other Crowdsource service that has tasks more intensive in nature, and is currently free.

