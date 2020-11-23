9to5Google Daily 562: Googe Phone to rebrand to ‘Google Call’, OnePlus 9 Pro renders leak, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google’s Phone app might be rebranded to ‘Google Call’ and get a new four-color icon
- OnePlus 9 Pro renders leak, adopts the design of OnePlus 8T but retains curved display
- Google testing paid crowdsourcing service ‘Task Mate’ in India
- Google Assistant can now schedule smart home actions, turn lights on/off at a specific time
