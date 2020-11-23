The OxygenOS Open Beta 4 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro as, technically, the fourth post-Android 11 update for the mid-2020 flagship duo.

In recent years, the OxygenOS Open Beta has steadily become the main way to ensure that your device is up-to-date and has all of the most recent — not necessarily the “latest” — patches and fixes for your OnePlus device. This has proven to be true for the OnePlus 8 series with the release of OxygenOS 11.0. The latest patch was confirmed as rolling out over on the official OnePlus Forums.

Gripes aside, the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update is now rolling out with some notable additions alongside the November 2020 security patch. Most of the fixes are simply optimizations for things like calling, system app UIs, and resolutions for specific apps issues. There are yet more power consumption tweaks, which indicates that OnePlus has still been working to resolve any lingering issues some have been complaining of.

There is also some Wi-Fi connectivity stability enhancements for those that may have experienced random disconnections on certain networks. It’s a pretty standard series of patches for consistent everyday issues in all honesty. You can check out the full changelog below should you be interested:

OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

System Optimize the stability of the call Optimized system power consumption Optimized some UI display with Alarms Optimized the user experience with a split-screen of apps Fixed the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app Fixed the lagging issue with MX player Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Network Fixed the low probability automatic disconnection issue with Wi-Fi



The OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update should be rolling out right now for those that have already enrolled on the beta program. However, you should be able to grab the OTA update file from Oxygen Updater if you’re yet to see the patch on your OnePlus 8 series handset.

