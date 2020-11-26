Black Friday is officially underway at 9to5Google, and this year’s event is shaping up to be unlike any we’ve ever seen before. Our team over at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals on Google’s latest smart home accessories, phones, and more. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all expected to offer up notable discounts throughout the entire week. Below, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday Google deals, alongside markdowns on the latest from Apple and many more.

Black Friday starts now at major retailers

While Black Friday proper isn’t until November 27, most retailers have already kicked off their annual sales in one form or another. We’re expecting to see all of the anticipated deals on Google devices and more by Thanksgiving Day at the latest, although many offers are already live. Of course, Google’s Amazon storefront will be aggressive with pricing, but additional stores will also be pushing deals throughout the week, as well. Amazon will also be offering up its usual selection of rotating Gold Boxes each morning at 3 a.m. ET.

Best Google Black Friday deals

As expected, the new Google Pixel 5 is marked down to $649 at various retailers from the usual $699 price tag. This is a new Amazon all-time low and just the second discount we’ve tracked. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera.

Nearly all of Google’s Nest lineup is also on sale for Black Friday from $50. This includes deals on the popular Nest Hub Max at $179 from its usual $229 going rate. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Additionally, Nest Wifi bundles are also on sale over at various retailers from $139, along with deals on Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and much more.

Motorola has a pretty notable Black Friday sale going with discounts on nearly all of its Android smartphones. That includes the edge+ with 256GB of storage for $700. That’s down 30% from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Check out the entire sale here for more.

The upgraded Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook is getting a notable discount for Black Friday to $199. That’s a 33% drop from the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot.

Google Pixel Stand is also being discounted for Black Friday to $40 from the usual $80 price tag. That’s a new all-time low and $10 less than our previous mention. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that have Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It offers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller.

Other Google-friendly and Android deals:

Apple and other tech deals this Black Friday

We’re also tracking plenty of deals on the latest from Apple this Black Friday. That includes all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE from $230. Apple’s latest iPad Pros are also on sale and heavily marked down throughout Black Friday week.

We’re also tracking a number of deals on the latest iPads today. iPad Pro is up to $150 off while the 10.2-inch model is down to $299. You can also save on iPad Air at this time from $559.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

