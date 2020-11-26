Best Black Friday Google Deals: Chromebooks from Samsung and more starting at $210, Fire tablets, more
Black Friday is officially underway at 9to5Google, and this year’s event is shaping up to be unlike any we’ve ever seen before. Our team over at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals on Google’s latest smart home accessories, phones, and more. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all expected to offer up notable discounts throughout the entire week. Below, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday Google deals, alongside markdowns on the latest from Apple and many more.
Black Friday starts now at major retailers
While Black Friday proper isn’t until November 27, most retailers have already kicked off their annual sales in one form or another. We’re expecting to see all of the anticipated deals on Google devices and more by Thanksgiving Day at the latest, although many offers are already live. Of course, Google’s Amazon storefront will be aggressive with pricing, but additional stores will also be pushing deals throughout the week, as well. Amazon will also be offering up its usual selection of rotating Gold Boxes each morning at 3 a.m. ET.
Best Google Black Friday deals
As expected, the new Google Pixel 5 is marked down to $649 at various retailers from the usual $699 price tag. This is a new Amazon all-time low and just the second discount we’ve tracked. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera.
Nearly all of Google’s Nest lineup is also on sale for Black Friday from $50. This includes deals on the popular Nest Hub Max at $179 from its usual $229 going rate. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.
Additionally, Nest Wifi bundles are also on sale over at various retailers from $139, along with deals on Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and much more.
Motorola has a pretty notable Black Friday sale going with discounts on nearly all of its Android smartphones. That includes the edge+ with 256GB of storage for $700. That’s down 30% from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Check out the entire sale here for more.
The upgraded Lenovo 14-inch S330 Chromebook is getting a notable discount for Black Friday to $199. That’s a 33% drop from the regular going rate and the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. It comes backed by 8-hour battery life as well as 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory, but touts USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot.
Google Pixel Stand is also being discounted for Black Friday to $40 from the usual $80 price tag. That’s a new all-time low and $10 less than our previous mention. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that have Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It offers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller.
Other Google-friendly and Android deals:
- Black Friday pricing rolls around for Amazon’s Fire HD lineup from $40
- Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks from $210
- OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $799, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartwatches and fitness trackers up to 25% off from $50
- Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks from $24 (Save up to 52%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $169 ahead of Black Friday
- Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150
Apple and other tech deals this Black Friday
We’re also tracking plenty of deals on the latest from Apple this Black Friday. That includes all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE from $230. Apple’s latest iPad Pros are also on sale and heavily marked down throughout Black Friday week.
We’re also tracking a number of deals on the latest iPads today. iPad Pro is up to $150 off while the 10.2-inch model is down to $299. You can also save on iPad Air at this time from $559.
- AirPods with wireless charging case returns to Amazon low at $150 ($49 off)
- Early Black Friday deals on iPads and Macs from $100: 16-inch 1TB MacBook Pro $2,150, more
- Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Black Friday
- Here are your Black Friday Apple TV discounts
- Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)
- Apple’s 21-inch iMac lineup now up to $299 off, deals from $1,000 shipped
- Get a $100 iTunes gift card + $20 credit for $100 delivered
- iPhone SE is one of the best budget devices, now $50 pre-paid
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20
- Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook sees 33% discount to $199
- Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off from $299: Move portable speaker, Beam, more
- TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone drops to new low of $315 (Save $135), more from $175
- NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick drops to second-best price yet at $129
- Arlo Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Ultra 2 $500, Pro 3 $300, Video Doorbell $100, more
- Withings Black Friday sale: Body+ Scale $69, Sleep Tracking Pad $74, more
- OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $799, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds
- Marshall’s Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off retro speakers and headphones from $60
- Coat your home with fast eero mesh Wi-Fi this holiday season, deals from $79
- Amazon’s new Echo speakers discounted for first time during Black Friday from $10
- Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Save big during Docker’s Black Friday Sale with 50% off sitewide + deals from just $20 shipped
- Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $5: Sweatshirts, gloves, more
- Rockport’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more
- Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styles from $25
- Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5
- GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off
- COACH Black Friday Sale takes 50% off best-sellers + 30% off full-price + free shipping
- Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top-selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more
- KitchenAid’s Pro Stand Mixers now up to $300 off for Black Friday, deals from $190
- Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more
- Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock sale starts at $57 (Up to 34% off)
- DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
