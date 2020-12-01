There are plenty of smartwatch options on the market, but most of the good ones are pretty expensive. Today, Wyze has announced the Wyze Watch, a new smartwatch that offers health tracking, smart home controls, and a super-affordable $19 price.

Coming in February 2021 and available for pre-order now, the Wyze Watch delivers what appears to be a pretty impressive device for a very affordable price.

The Wyze Watch is set to arrive with 9-day battery life, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, IP68 water/dust resistance, menstrual cycle tracking, and both activity and sleep tracking. The watch will also feature integration with Google Fit (and Apple Health).

Further, Wyze says that the watch will be able to control the company’s smart home devices such as bulbs along with basic smartwatch functionality like delivering notifications. Wyze doesn’t explicitly say anywhere that its smartwatch works with Android, but Google Fit integration makes it pretty clear that will be the case. There’s no Google Assistant integration, though.

The Wyze Watch will be sold for $19.99 when it debuts in February. There are two models: a 44mm option with a 1.4-inch 320×320 LCD display and 260mAh battery and another 47mm option with an LCD 1.75-inch 320×365 display and 300 mAh battery. Impressively, both are made from aluminum. There’s only 16MB of storage on both models, and they both carry the same price tag. Additional bands are available from $3.99.

