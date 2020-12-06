You can watch 21 James Bond movies for free on YouTube

- Dec. 6th 2020 8:36 pm PT

Back in 2018, Google’s main video service started offering ad-supported films that anybody can stream. YouTube is now expanding that catalog by making the first 21 James Bond films available to watch for free this month in the US.

Announced earlier this week, the selection ranges from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan. The latter actor’s Die Another Die from 2002 is excluded, along with the four latest Daniel Craig titles and 1954’s made for television Casino Royale. YouTube has included a documentary, as well as the two non-Eon films.

The James Bond movies will be available to watch for the entirety of December and feature ads except for those that subscribe to YouTube Premium.

On the web, you can access directly at youtube.com/watchbond, or navigate to the “Movies & Shows” tab on living room devices. Similarly, users can navigate to the “Library” tab on Android and iOS. The recently revamped “Your movies and shows” section shows everything that’s available on YouTube.

Year Actor Movie (YouTube link)
1954 Barry Nelson Casino Royale
1962 Sean Connery Dr. No
1963 Sean Connery From Russia with Love
1964 Sean Connery Goldfinger
1965 Sean Connery Thunderball
1967 Sean Connery You Only Live Twice
1969 George Lazenby On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
1971 Sean Connery Diamonds Are Forever
1973 Roger Moore Live and Let Die
1974 Roger Moore The Man With the Golden Gun
1977 Roger Moore The Spy Who Loved Me
1979 Roger Moore Moonraker
1981 Roger Moore For Your Eyes Only
1983 Sean Connery Never Say Never Again
1983 Roger Moore Octopussy
1985 Roger Moore A View to a Kill
1987 Timothy Dalton The Living Daylights
1989 Timothy Dalton License to Kill
1995 Pierce Brosnan GoldenEye
1997 Pierce Brosnan Tomorrow Never Dies
1999 Pierce Brosnan The World Is Not Enough

