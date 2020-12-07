Along with a ton of new games launching this week, Google is heavily discounting a few big games on Stadia. Borderlands 3, PGA Tour 2K21, and Zombie Army 4 are the latest games down to under $11 on Stadia for a limited time as a part of some new “Featured Deals.”

Google has been running a set of “Featured Deals” on Stadia lately, offering absolutely massive discounts on otherwise full-priced games on the platform. This week, three games are on sale starting today and through December 11.

Borderlands 3

Normally priced at $59.99, Borderlands 3 is seeing its second major discount on Stadia in recent weeks. This time around, the game — and more importantly it’s Ultimate Edition! — drops from its full $100 price down to just $10.99. It’s a huge price drop, and right now that price is only valid for Stadia. The discount only applies to the base game, though, not any of its bundles.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all 6 content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs!

PGA Tour 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21 follows NBA 2K21 with a drop from $59.99 to just $10.79. The base game launched on Stadia over the summer, but the “Digital Deluxe” edition is on sale.

Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA TOUR 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own. Featuring an all-new PGA TOUR Career Mode with licensed courses and 12 licensed pros to compete against in your quest for the FedExCup. Create your dream course with our deep course creator to share with other players and run your own clubhouse with Online Societies.

Zombie Army 4

Finally, Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition rounds out this week’s Stadia “Featured Deals.” The $59.99 upgraded version of the game drops down to $10.79 with the main game and some add-on content. Notably, Zombie Army 4 was previously available as a Stadia Pro title.

Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter! Occult enemies, epic weapons and a new campaign for 1-4 players await, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! The Zombie Army 4 Deluxe Edition includes: MAIN GAME, ADDITIONAL CHARACTER PACK Playable Character: Undead Airman, ADDITIONAL WEAPON SKIN PACK Weapon Skins: Solid Gold, ADDITIONAL WEAPON BUNDLE Weapon Bundle: FG-42 Semi-auto Rifle, ADDITIONAL CHARACTER OUTFIT BUNDLE Character Outfit: Undercover Karl.

Previous Stadia “Featured Deals”

NBA 2K21 — 12/3

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint — 12/3

Last updated 12/7

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: