Over the years, Google has been working to make “Chrome Sync” optional for more and more browser features. The company is continuing that today by announcing a pair of changes for Chrome on Android and one for desktops.

The first upcoming change means that Chrome for Android will let you sign in to a Google Account without using Chrome Sync, which makes possible other features like seeing open tabs across devices, personalization, and auto sign-in to first-party sites.

When you sign in to a Google service like Gmail, you can now choose to sign in to Chrome with one of your Google Accounts on the device – with a single tap and without having to re-enter your credentials. If you prefer to sign in without adding your account to the device, you can simply dismiss the dialog.

As part of what Google calls the “single tap option” on Android, you can also access the payment methods stored in your Google Account for autofill in the browser. You first have to confirm CVC or use biometrics. When adding:

You can also save a new credit card to your account to use it across all your devices. Each time you save a card to your account, you will receive a confirmation email. You can manage and delete the cards at any time by going to your Payment methods in your account.

Meanwhile, the desktop browser will similarly allow you to manage passwords saved to a Google Account without having to use Chrome Sync. This will also expand who can use the browser’s password generator feature.

You’ll be able to autofill passwords on sites that you previously saved to your account, and when you save a new password, Chrome will let you choose where you want to save it — on the device or in your Google Account

Chrome Sync will become optional for these features “over the coming months.”

More about Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: