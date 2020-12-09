Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Stadia

Cyberpunk 2077, the hyper-futuristic RPG from the developers of The Witcher series, is now available to buy and play on Google Stadia.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is the most hotly anticipated game of 2020, having been originally announced back at E3 2012. The game was first set to launch in April 2020 and was ultimately delayed a total of three times, to its official December 10 release date.

Though the launch is officially December 10, Cyberpunk 2077 had a simultaneous global launch at midnight CET, meaning the game is available now on Stadia and PC, despite it still being December 9 in parts of the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skill set and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Reviews for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 arrived at the beginning of the week, and highlighted the game’s lofty ambitions as well as its missteps and numerous bugs. One thing that reviewers agreed upon is that Cyberpunk 2077 is a long game, with one reviewer referring to their ongoing 30-hour playthrough as “still early on.”

The key touted advantage of playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia is that you don’t have any downloads or Day 1 updates to worry about, just buy and play instantly. For those who pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, as well as those who buy the game shortly after launch — while supplies last, of course — Google is throwing in a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle. The bundle includes a Chromecast Ultra to play Stadia on your TV as well as a Stadia Controller usable across web, Android, Chromecast, and soon iOS.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to purchase on the Stadia Store for $59.99.

