Following its first anniversary in November, Stadia is having one of its biggest weeks yet. Eight new games have been added in total with the first two Stadia Makers titles, some overdue Ubisoft and THQ additions, and the massive release of Cyberpunk. Alongside that, there are plenty of updates including the arrival of a performance toggle in Immortals: Fenyx Rising on Stadia.

New games added to Stadia this week

Google is aiming to release more than 400 games on Stadia over the next couple of years, and this week we’ve seen 8 titles added to the platform:

Cyberpunk 2077

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition

Destroy All Human!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom

Unto The End

Figment

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

The biggest title by far is the massively-hyped release of Cyberpunk 2077. The game has huge demand, even giving Stadia’s servers a run for their money at launch. Beyond that, THQ and Ubisoft also released two titles to Stadia while the first two Stadia Makers titles, Unto the End and Figment, also made their debut.

Rolled out on December 10th, the Stadia-exclusive Outcasters got its first update to squash some bugs. Splash Damage explains that the following issues have been patched in the 12/10 update.

Fixed an issue that may cause the game to crash when queuing for a new match after one has just ended

Fixed an issue that may cause the game to crash during some UI animations

Fixed an issue where Challenges that involve hitting an opponent may cause the game to crash

Fixed an issue where changing the colours of Parts on the Customization screen might not save correctly

Following this update, the devs say that Outcasters is set to work on new characters and features which will be released in the future.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising adds Stadia performance toggle

Released on December 10th, Ubisoft’s Immortals: Fenyx Rising picked up the 1.0.3 update which squashes some bugs and adds some features, but also adds an important Stadia features. Now, Immortals: Fenyx Rising has a performance toggle on Stadia that goes between “Performance” or “Quality” mode.

You can read the full changelog for Immortals: Fenyx Rising here, though the new performance toggle is the only update specific to Stadia.

Ubisoft’s reboot of Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game is set to debut on Stadia right alongside other platforms with the game making its debut on January 14th.

Windjammers 2 delayed to 2021

Originally coming to Stadia before the end of 2020, the developers of Windjammers 2 have announced this week that the game is being delayed through 2021.

Destiny 2 3.0.1 patch

Stadia’s first free-to-play game, Destiny 2, got its 3.0.1 patch this week. That brought the next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but also brought back the Prophecy dungeon after it was mistakenly removed with the launch of Beyond Light. You can view the full changelog here, though there are no fixes/features specific to Stadia.

F1 2020 gets F2 season and cars for free

F1 2020 got a sizeable update this week in v1.14. This update brings the F2 2020 season for free as well as new vehicles and some typical bug fixes (via StadiaSource).

Added the F2™ 2020 Season Vehicles.

Addressed an issue where French and Spanish audio would not be available for specific regions.

Tyre wear will now correctly be tracked when leaving/joining a session.

Weather forecast is now correct in full qualifying.

Tyre icons are now aligned on the spectator HUD regardless of the number of laps completed

Hitman 3 Gameplay Trailer arrives

Hitman 3 will bring the official, full debut of State Share for Stadia and the game is a pretty exciting release. This week, a new gameplay trailer for the title was released.

Windbound is getting a new mode

Exploration game Windbound announced a new game this week, Free Sailing Mode! While the new mode doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it will bring a more relaxing version of the game that lacks the Plainstalker and heath bar.

Imagine being able to lovingly craft your boat 💙 with all the resources you need, without worrying about a Plainstalker pouncing on your back, or your health bar ticking to uncomfortable levels. Well, it’s called Free Sailing Mode – and it’s coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IWOb6Pj7qn — Windbound (@WindboundGame) December 7, 2020

Dead by Daylight 4.4.1 patch

Dead by Daylight picked up another minor patch this week, cleaning up the plethora of bugs and issues that came with the 4.4.0 update. This patch won’t fix all issues but does clean up some of the biggest problems.

The 4.4.1 Bugfix Patch is going live today on PC and console. Click the link below for release times and patch notes information.

The 4.4.1 Bugfix Patch is going live today on PC and console.

Farming Simulator gets free add-on content

Who doesn’t love some freebies? Farming Simulator 2019, one of the first big releases on Stadia, just made Precision Farming available as a free DLC this week.

Precision Farming is now available as a free DLC!

PUBG Season 10 launches next week

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is back with its latest season, Haven. The new update is set to launch on December 16th/17th and brings with it a new map. The new Haven map is the smallest to date but comes with new features such as AI opponents, a new dense city, and a smaller player size at just 32 opponents. However, the new mode also has a helicopter and armored truck bent on taking out players as well as heavy guarding around supplies.

The full patch notes for this coming update are available here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hotfix

On December 10th, Ubisoft released a hotfix for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which re-activates fast travel.

As we noted in an earlier post this week, Marvel’s Avengers picked up its Kate Bishop update with more story and some bug fixes. Also of note, Captain America now features the ability to reflect Iron Man’s Unibeam which is just all sorts of awesome.

Thanks to community feedback, Captain America can now use his shield to reflect beams and lasers such as Iron Man's Unibeam. Doing so will also grant a damage buff.

Games coming to Stadia

For the first time in a while, there’s nothing to share on new games heading to Stadia thanks to ratings. However, we did still get a few games confirmed to be heading to Stadia this week:

Tchia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion

What we’re playing this week

Here at 9to5, some of us are avid Stadia players and we’re often trying the latest games. Here’s what we’ve been playing this week on the platform.

Ben Schoon — Outcasters, Marvel’s Avengers

This week flew by, and frankly, I didn’t get nearly as much play in as I hoped, but for the most part, I was playing Stadia to get on Outcasters. The super-addicting game I still suck at has become an amazing pick-up-and-play title for when I don’t really want to get sucked into a story or task, but still want to play a game. Plus, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how easy it has remained to find a full match of players, even in off-hours!

Outside of Outcasters, I’ve also been playing Marvel’s Avengers on Stadia following the Kate Bishop update. Though, admittedly, I haven’t even had enough time in said update to get to try out the new character. Give me more hours in the day!

Damien Wilde — Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

I’m sure like many of you out there, Cyberpunk 2077 is top of your played lists even though it was only released just over 24 hours ago. So, of course, I’ve been playing as much as humanly possible. However, I’m drifting in and out of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a bit here and there, after giving it a second chance. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also still proving to be a time sink.

Overall I’m actually really just enjoying being able to play three triple-A games from my mobile after finally going out and buying an Orzly Stadia controller clip – and Premier Edition controller so it’s ready to go and doesn’t damage my Founder’s Edition gamepad. We can’t get the official Stadia Claw in the UK so this has proved to be a solid compromise and means I’m playing way more than I used to.

Kyle Bradshaw — Destiny 2

While all attention this week has been on Cyberpunk 2077, I spent the first part of this week playing Destiny 2 (of course). This week was Iron Banner, the game’s competitive multiplayer event where your power level matters, and it was the first event since the introduction of the new Stasis sub-classes. Needless to say it was an interesting and seasonally thematic experience to watch so many guardians be turned to ice.

More Google Stadia News

