It finally happened. Over a year since the platform’s debut, Google Stadia is experiencing its first major outage that is taking out gameplay for many users around the globe.

Today’s outage seems to mainly be affecting Stadia players in the UK and parts of Europe, but is also affecting some players in the United States, according to DownDetector’s live map. Anecdotally, I was able to launch Risk of Rain 2 and Kyle Bradshaw was able to launch Destiny 2 with no issues, though both of us are located in the United States.

Players who are affected by today’s Stadia outage report that the game’s loading screen shows up infinitely, but the results do vary from game to game. Some titles are unaffected while others, including the massive Cyberpunk 2077, are running into problems. Kyle reported that he could not launch Cyberpunk.

Google has confirmed issues through a response on the Stadia subreddit, saying that the company is actively investigating the problem while also asking players to report back with their status.

Hi everyone, thanks for your reports. The Stadia team is aware and actively investigating as we speak. I’ll keep you posted with the latest details. In the meantime, can you please answer the following questions: Where are you located?

Which games are you trying to launch? Is it failing to launch some or all titles?

This article will be updated with more details as they’re made available.

Previously, Stadia has experienced some minor, localized outages as well as being affected by major, more wide-reaching Google outages such as the one earlier this week that took out the company’s services globally. This December 15, outage, though, seems to be affecting only Stadia and appears to be on a fairly large scale, too. Hopefully, Google will have things patched up soon.

Thanks Eddie!

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: