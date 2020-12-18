9to5Google Daily 577: Grogu comes to Search in AR, Galaxy S21+ hands-on leaks, plus more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Follow Trevor and 9to5Toys:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Grogu from ‘The Mandalorian’ is Google Search’s latest AR object
- Galaxy S21+ hands-on video pits camera against iPhone 12 Pro Max
- OnePlus is working with Google to ‘improve’ Wear OS for its upcoming smartwatch
- Fitbit is ‘close’ to bringing automatic heart rhythm assessments to wearables
Deals discussed in this episode:
- OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $100 discount to $649
- Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB-C accessories, more from $14
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.