Google frequently asks users for feedback to improve Search results, and the latest rating example is in the Search app on Android. There is a new “Rate your recent experience” notification that appears to be focused on improving location results.

This silent notification is sent from the Google app and accompanied by a green profile avatar with badged star. Tapping opens a local.google.com domain in the default in-app browser, though it can also be launched in Chrome.

The page asks “How helpful was Google?” with an “About this survey” section explaining:

Help improve Google Search by rating your overall experience. Your feedback is private. Based on your search activity. Learn more

There’s also an option to turn off the “Receive occasional notifications to rate searches” option and a way to see your Rating history.

This page offers a feed of what you searched, how long ago, and “results you saw.” The latter is presented as a carousel with Google then asking “How satisfied were you?” using a rating system based on a face/expression-based scale. After making a choice, there is an additional series of short questions.

Any search in this feed can be removed from feedback. Users do not have to get a rating notification from the Google app before reviewing, with local.google.com/local/feedback/tasklist serving as the direct link.

