One of the first updates for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is now rolling out in the form of OxygenOS 10.5.8, which brings with it some minor camera tweaks alongside the December 2020 security patch.

As far as we are concerned, considering that you won’t get many of these OxygenOS updates with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, even without reviewing, it’s simply not worth picking up. That said, the device is now getting the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update, which is notable at the very least.

The OTA update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums and is likely available for anyone with the handset already. There isn’t much to write home about here, as the only notable additions are some power consumption tweaks, the December 2020 security patch, September 2020 Google Mobile Services update package, some network tweaks, plus camera bumps.

You can check out the full changelog below:

System Optimized power consumption of the system Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 Improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience



It’s great that the Nord N10 5G is getting updated but there is no sign of an update for the N100, which is only available in certain regions anyway. You should be able to grab the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update via the excellent Oxygen Updater — itself the recipient of a new Play Store update recently.

That said, if you did actually pick up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below. We’re intrigued as to why you opted for this over some other affordable Android devices including the fantastic Pixel 4a.

