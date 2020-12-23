While many other OnePlus devices should really have been updated to Android 11 already, the next preview phase OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build is now rolling out for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro series devices.

As we’re fast approaching 2021, it’s good news for owners of the mid-2020 flagship OnePlus devices that they can get OxygenOS Open Beta 5. But not so great if you own one of their predecessors, which are waiting on any news that Android 11 is coming. The update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums – where else? – and the update includes a number of fixes, tweaks, and the all-important December 2020 security patch.

App launch speed is said to have been boosted with OxygenOS Open Beta 5, while notification speed is also similarly increased according to the full changelog. The Game Space gains a new Rewind Recording feature that essentially clips the previous 30 seconds when you swipe down from the upper left or right corners of your display when activated. The only other notables are speaker and volume adjustments, Bluetooth connection improvements, and the December 2020 security patch.

You can check out the full OxygenOS Open Beta 5 changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 8 series changelog

System Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn’t work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth



To get the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update on your device you’ll need to be enrolled in the preview program. This is great for getting some experimental features but is a hassle to leave. You can join by flashing the beta software on your device via this link, but please note that you may encounter issues or problems. For that reason, it is wise to back up all of your data before considering enrolling.

