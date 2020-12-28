The latest update to the DJI Fly app, version 1.2.2, has revealed a potentially upcoming upgrade to the DJI Care program, offering coverage should your drone ever experience a flyaway and become lost.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that a developer uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that these features may or may not ever ship, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Flyaway Coverage for DJI Care

When buying a DJI drone today, you can purchase DJI Care, additional insurance coverage to cover repairs for any damage that can happen during normal flights. However, pieces breaking isn’t the only thing that can go wrong in drone flights.

If you lose connection between your remote control and your drone, it’s possible for your drone to continue flying, becoming nearly impossible to find again. With DJI Fly 1.2.2, we find that DJI Care may soon be getting an upgrade to include “Flyaway Coverage,” allowing you to pay a service fee to receive a replacement drone.

The app includes in-depth information on the coverage, including multiple FAQ style documents.

1. DJI Care Flyaway Coverage is a service provided under DJI Care. If you lose your aircraft due to a flyaway incident and submit a DJI Care Flyaway Aircraft Report, you can receive a new aircraft after paying the service fee 2. What should I do to be able to use DJI Care Flyaway Coverage?

A. Bind the aircraft with your account in Device Management

B. Bind the aircraft with the remote controller in Device Management

C. After taking the above steps, DJI Care Flyaway Coverage can only be accessed using your bound account and remote controller 3. How do I use DJI Care Flyaway Coverage?

A. Go to the DJI official website and then go to Support & Online Repair Request and submit the flyaway incident information

B. Provide flight records for the flyaway aircraft to DJI to determine whether the flyaway aircraft incident meets the requirements for DJI Care Flyaway Coverage

C. Go to Device Management on DJI Fly and complete the DJI Care Flyaway Aircraft Report by following the instructions. After the report is confirmed, flying the aircraft is prohibited

D. Pay the DJI Care Flyaway Aircraft Coverage service fee

E. A replacement aircraft will be sent to you

As part of DJI Care Flyaway Coverage, you’ll need to “bind” your drone to a particular remote and your DJI account. Partially, this seems to be to ensure that your account and aircraft have valid DJI Care coverage, as well as providing information about your flight to be included in the Flyaway Incident Report.

1. What does binding the remote controller do?

Binding the aircraft with the remote controller records the linking relationship between the aircraft and the remote controller. If the aircraft is lost due to a flyaway incident, you can request to use DJI Care Flyaway Coverage. Not binding the aircraft with the remote controller will result in being unable to use DJI Care Flyaway Coverage 2. Can I change or unbind a bound remote controller?

After binding an aircraft with a remote controller, you must use the bound remote controller to control the aircraft. If you want to change or unbind the remote controller, connect to the aircraft in network status and change or unbind the remote controller in Device Management 3. What information is collected when a remote controller is bound?

The information collected during binding includes the information for the bound DJI account, the aircraft SN, remote controller SN, and remote controller chip ID. This information is collected solely for enabling you to enjoy DJI Care Flyaway Coverage If you have further questions, contact DJI support

1. What does binding my device to an account do?

Binding an aircraft with an account means the account has ownership of the aircraft. If the bound account is changed, it means device ownership is transferred to the new account 2. What happens if the current account in use is not the aircraft owner account?

A. You can use the current account to connect to and use the aircraft normally, but you will be unable to check device usage and other related information

B. You may be unable to use certain value-added services for the aircraft, such as DJI Care Flyaway Coverage

C. If the aircraft is designated as a flyaway aircraft by the aircraft owner account, flying the aircraft is prohibited 3. Unbinding an aircraft from an account means anyone can connect to it and bind it to their account

It remains to be seen how much the Flyaway Coverage service fee will be, though it seems reasonable that it will vary between models. Similarly, appearing in the app is not a guarantee that DJI intends to expand DJI Care in the immediate future.

