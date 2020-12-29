2020 comes to a close in just a few days, ending a year unlike any other. 2021 will be a fresh start in more ways than one, and to ring in the new year, Google Assistant has a song to sing.

Available now, this super corny song can be triggered on most Assistant devices with the trigger “Hey Google, sing the New Year song.” On devices with a screen, a cute little animation of the Times Square Ball pops up to dance along with the admittedly kind of catchy tune.

In the song, Google wishes for a better 2021, as well as reminding listeners that the Assistant is available for “all your search needs.” The entire tune is in 8-bit audio, too, which matches up well with the robotic voice of Google Assistant. It sounds a lot like GLaDOS from the Portal games.

Google Assistant will sing this song in most regions, too. In England, for example, the song is sung in the same tune but with an accent. Personally, I kind of like that one better! Other Assistant voices also support this song. If your device is set to another language, though, you might find that Assistant simply speaks the lyrics instead of actually singing them. One Twitter user mentioned that was the case in Spanish, and we were also told that the same thing happens in French.

2021 is (finally) right around the corner. 🥳 Say "#HeyGoogle, sing the New Year song" to count down to the new year with Google Assistant. pic.twitter.com/baawtRgCQ7 — Google (@Google) December 28, 2020

Thanks Encestral Z!

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: