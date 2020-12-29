While we await the Android 11 update for several existing OnePlus devices including the OnePlus Nord, OxygenOS 10.5.10 is rolling out with the December 2020 security patch plus some India-specific functions.

To OnePlus’ credit, December 2020 has seen a flurry of updates for devices but realistically a better “present” for owners over the holiday period would no doubt have been the OxygenOS 11.0 update. Let’s hope that delays are not too pronounced as the update schedule has dropped throughout 2020, which doesn’t bode well for future releases for sure.

Gripes aside, the OxygenOS 10.5.10 is now rolling out for those that opted to pick up the affordable OnePlus Nord earlier this year. It contains barely anything of note for those in the West beyond the December 2020 security patch and the September 2020 GMS package. Those lucky devils in India will get access to the new OnePlus Store. This is a one-stop-shop for your OnePlus Account, support, member-only benefits, and the storefront for OnePlus hardware.

You can check out the full changelog which first appeared on the Official OnePlus Forums below:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 General bug fixes and improved stability

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled) – IN only



If you do have the OnePlus Nord, you should be able to grab the OxygenOS 10.5.10 OTA update right now but it’s not entirely clear just how widely the rollout has been thus far. Alternatively, you can use Oxygen Updater to grab the .zip file and sideload the official update on your device yourself ahead of the “actual” OTA rollout.

