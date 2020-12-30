Deals: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G drops to $400, Lenovo Chromebooks from $219, more

Wednesday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, alongside a price cut on its Galaxy Buds and Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebooks. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G sees 33% discount

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. While you’d normally pay $600, today’s offer saves you 33% and beats our previous mention by $50. This is also a new all-time low.

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 manages to deliver flagship features despite entering at a more affordable price tag, which is only even more true with today’s sale. Alongside the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity, you’ll also find a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens around back.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebooks from $219

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $249. While you’d normally pay $299, today’s offer takes $50 off the going rate and matches the third-best price to date. Delivering a ChromeOS experience with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 models by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Plus, you’ll find another Lenovo Chromebook on sale here from $219.

Samsung Galaxy Buds drop to $70

Microsoft currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $70. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 30% here, with today’s offer coming within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the second-best price to date. Sporting a truly wireless form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great companion to its handsets. You’ll enjoy 6-hour playback here, with the companion charging case bringing an extra seven into the mix. Plus, there’s also AKG drivers and a splash-resistant design that makes them perfect workout companions.

Anker launches New Year sale from $8

Anker is back with its latest sale ahead of the New Year, discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and accessories headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16. Normally fetching $19, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and matches the all-time low.

This 3-outlet power strip is ready to tidy up your workstation or bedside charging setup with a unique cube design that can clip underneath a desktop or to the back of a nightstand. On top of three AC outlets, there are also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 5-foot power cable to complete the package.

Nokia’s brand-new 8.3 5G smartphone now $380

B&H Photo is offering the Nokia 8.3 Dual SIM 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $380. Having just launched for $699 back in November on Verizon, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Being Nokia’s latest release, you’ll find 5G connectivity here, alongside 128GB of built-in storage, the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 6.81-inch IPS display. The unique camera system sports four sensors, with 64MP, 12MP, 2MP, and 2MP shooters around back. This all comes in the form of wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth cameras, giving you multiple ways to take a shot and capture the moment. Plus, the front-facing camera captures in 24MP, allowing you to take fantastic selfies and enjoy video chats with family and friends.

