Google Search Console adds Google News performance report

Google today added a new Google News performance report to Google Search Console. Google Search Console allows webmasters to track the performance of their web pages in Google Search, long offering insights into Google Search rich snippets like Top Stories, and other Google products like Discover. Now it offers extensive information about content performance in Google News.

It was previously possible to check the performance of content in the News tab in Google Search by choosing the Google Search performance report and selecting the “News” content type. That data did not, however, offer insight on performance on news.google.com, nor the Google News apps for iOS and Android. That’s what this new tab is for.

Today we launched a new Search Console performance report to help news publishers better understand user behavior on Google News. This new report shows your clicks, impressions, and CTR on the Google News apps for Android and iOS apps, as well as for news.google.com. You can access this report by clicking the “Google News” report under the “Performance” section in Search Console’s left navigation or by clicking the button below.

Like other performance reports in Search Console, the Google News report shows clicks and impressions data for a given time period, and lets you further filter by device type, country, and page.

Google has historically failed to make it obvious where you can track the performance of your content in its many locations for content discovery. For that reason, it’s really great to see the company condensing its different offerings into standalone performance reports in the Search Console sidebar. It’s now abundantly clear what is Search, what is Discover, and what is Google News.

