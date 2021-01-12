Google Search Console adds Google News performance report

- Jan. 12th 2021 8:03 am PT

0

Google today added a new Google News performance report to Google Search Console. Google Search Console allows webmasters to track the performance of their web pages in Google Search, long offering insights into Google Search rich snippets like Top Stories, and other Google products like Discover. Now it offers extensive information about content performance in Google News.

It was previously possible to check the performance of content in the News tab in Google Search by choosing the Google Search performance report and selecting the “News” content type. That data did not, however, offer insight on performance on news.google.com, nor the Google News apps for iOS and Android. That’s what this new tab is for.

Today we launched a new Search Console performance report to help news publishers better understand user behavior on Google News. This new report shows your clicks, impressions, and CTR on the Google News apps for Android and iOS apps, as well as for news.google.com.

You can access this report by clicking the “Google News” report under the “Performance” section in Search Console’s left navigation or by clicking the button below.

Like other performance reports in Search Console, the Google News report shows clicks and impressions data for a given time period, and lets you further filter by device type, country, and page.

Google has historically failed to make it obvious where you can track the performance of your content in its many locations for content discovery. For that reason, it’s really great to see the company condensing its different offerings into standalone performance reports in the Search Console sidebar. It’s now abundantly clear what is Search, what is Discover, and what is Google News.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google News

Google News
google search console

google search console

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

Buy a Pixelbook

Buy a Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook the company’s premium Chromebook.
Buy a Chromecast

Buy a Chromecast

Chromecast is a media streaming device from Google.