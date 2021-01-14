The Galaxy A32 launches as Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone to date

- Jan. 14th 2021 2:09 am PT

0

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy A32 ahead of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, with this affordable device being the cheapest 5G-enabled phone from the firm to date.

While we await the “official” unveiling of what will likely be one of 2021’s biggest Android devices, the Galaxy A32 5G might prove to be one of the sleeper hits based upon its hardware package and accessible pricing.

Coming with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD panel at an HD+ resolution, it’s by no means the most high-fidelity but a solid starting point nonetheless. It includes a dewdrop notch that houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera, but the display itself is clocked at 60Hz.

The Galaxy A32 5G is powered by what we believe is the Dimensity 720 chipset, but Samsung has been less specific, noting an “octa-core processor” clocked at 2.0GHz in marketing materials. You can configure the device in a number of ways including 4, 6 and 8GB of RAM options. Storage is expandable, but the baseline is 64 or 128GB on all models.

  • Galaxy A32 5G
  • Galaxy A32 5G

Being a modest device, as is customary, it packs in a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at up to 15W speeds — via USB-C. There is a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner, but Samsung has not confirmed if a 3.5mm headphone port is included on the Galaxy A32 5G.

The quad-camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro camera, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. It’s not the most impressive camera array, but it should be solid enough for most snaps.

You will be able to pick up the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in black, white, blue, and violet priced at just €280 or around $340 given the current exchange rate. Samsung did not confirm if the device will be available outside of European markets.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL