Tomorrow Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy S21 series to the world, but the leaks haven’t slowed down because of that. The folks over at WinFuture had a few more tidbits to share including the ability for Galaxy S21 buyers to choose from some additional colors for their new phones.

As countless leaks have shown, the Galaxy S21 series will ship in three main colors with a few variations. There’s the striking new “Phantom Purple” as well as variations of black and white that vary a bit between S21, +, and Ultra. There’s also a Pink S21 option. However, Samsung will apparently be offering a few additional custom colors for the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra — not the regular Galaxy S21 — exclusively through its own store.

These additional colors bring the options for Galaxy S21+ to Black, Purple, Red, Gold, and White. For S21 Ultra the options include Black, Navy, Brown, Gray, and White. Notably, too, the Ultra also has an optional carbon fiber camera module.

Samsung will make these additional colors available for no extra cost, only requiring that buyers purchase the custom Galaxy S21 colors from Samsung.com and that the orders take a few extra weeks to ship — apparently around 4-5 weeks. This is because these extra colors are only made available as part of a “special production.”

It’s unclear if these colors will only be a limited time offering or if they’ll be available indefinitely.

This isn’t an unprecedented move for Samsung, either. Last year, the company only offered the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in two colors widely, but buyers could opt to purchase from Samsung.com and pick from a few custom hinge colors as long as they were willing to wait a few weeks.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: