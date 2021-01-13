Last year, we found that Android Auto was working to let you add a bit of flair to your car’s entertainment system through wallpaper support. Ahead of that feature’s launch, Google has added a collection of car-related wallpapers with the latest update to the Android Auto app.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

New wallpapers

Back in November, Google showed signs of adding wallpaper customization to Android Auto, starting with a collection of six wallpapers, some of which are vaguely reminiscent of backgrounds used by Chromecast devices. Today, with the update to Android Auto version 6.0, Google has removed most of these previous wallpapers and replaced them with a new collection of backdrops.

You may notice pretty quickly that there are some common themes between the images. Quite a few feature vehicles in transit, particularly with light trails from headlights. Others feature close-up shots of the finer details of a car, such as the stitching in the seats, the fine metal of a rotor, or the grid structure of a front grille.

Cordoba

Forest

Grille

Pleats

Waves

Amp

Ether

Fiber

Rotor

Stitches

Trail

Wind

Considering Google has taken the time to assemble this well-themed collection of images, it may indicate that Android Auto’s wallpaper support is now closer to launch, but as always there’s no way to be sure.

