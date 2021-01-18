Hitman series goes offline for two days on Stadia for maintenance, probably State Share too

- Jan. 18th 2021 6:53 am PT

0

On January 20th, Hitman 3 is set to debut on Google Stadia alongside other platforms. In preparation for that release, IO Interactive is taking Hitman 1 and 2 offline on Stadia for the sake of maintenance.

Starting today, January 18th, Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 on Stadia will go “offline” for a major update. The maintenance period starts at 7am ET on January 18th and will continue through January 20th at 8am ET. At this point, Stadia players will immediately be able to start playing again.

Likely, this huge 2-day outage is for the sake of a massive update that integrates State Share into Hitman 1 and 2 on the platform. That Stadia-exclusive feature allows users to share specific parts of their game with other players complete with game stats and more. This is one of Stadia’s biggest features to date and while it will be at its fullest in Hitman 3, IO Interactive and Google are bringing it to the World of Assassination’s previous releases.

Luckily, “offline” in this sense doesn’t mean the game will be unplayable. Those who purchased or claimed the two games through Stadia Pro will be able to play but won’t gain XP, unlock items, or access community game modes (via Gem).

Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 are both free on Stadia Pro right now with Hitman 3 available for pre-order on the platform from $59.99.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Stadia games

Stadia games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3