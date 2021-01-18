On January 20th, Hitman 3 is set to debut on Google Stadia alongside other platforms. In preparation for that release, IO Interactive is taking Hitman 1 and 2 offline on Stadia for the sake of maintenance.

Starting today, January 18th, Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 on Stadia will go “offline” for a major update. The maintenance period starts at 7am ET on January 18th and will continue through January 20th at 8am ET. At this point, Stadia players will immediately be able to start playing again.

Likely, this huge 2-day outage is for the sake of a massive update that integrates State Share into Hitman 1 and 2 on the platform. That Stadia-exclusive feature allows users to share specific parts of their game with other players complete with game stats and more. This is one of Stadia’s biggest features to date and while it will be at its fullest in Hitman 3, IO Interactive and Google are bringing it to the World of Assassination’s previous releases.

Luckily, “offline” in this sense doesn’t mean the game will be unplayable. Those who purchased or claimed the two games through Stadia Pro will be able to play but won’t gain XP, unlock items, or access community game modes (via Gem).

🚨 Incoming server maintenance on Stadia. We are taking Hitman: World of Assassination offline to update and prepare it for the release of HITMAN 3. When the maintenance ends, Stadia players will be ready to begin playng immediately. From 18 Jan, 12:00 UTC to 20 Jan 13:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/Wc0g0kuQCT — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 18, 2021

Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 are both free on Stadia Pro right now with Hitman 3 available for pre-order on the platform from $59.99.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: