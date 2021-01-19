9to5Google Daily 589: Google surveys Wear OS owners on satisfaction levels, Play Store gains chart mover icons, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google survey asks smartwatch owners how satisfied they are with Wear OS
- The Google Play Store adds icons to show chart position changes
- Samsung SmartThings is now available on Android Auto [Update]
- [Update: Rolling out] Google Maps making streets, nature much more detailed
- Pocket Casts is up for sale nearly three years after acquisition by public radio consortium
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.