With COVID-19 still affecting the world, many schools are using tools like Google Classroom to help with the process of turning in assignments while learning from home. Tonight, however, many students are unable to turn in their assignments as Google Classroom is experiencing an outage.

Update: Google Classroom is now back online.

As reported on DownDetector and confirmed on Google’s status dashboard, Google Classroom, a handy tool for students to digitally turn in school assignments to their teachers, is currently experiencing a service outage. While the app is still accessible, many are experiencing delays and errors when trying to turn in homework and other assignments.

Per the most recent update to the outage dashboard, Google should have a more tangible update on bringing Classroom back up around 7PM PT / 10PM ET.

Our team is continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 1/21/21, 7:00 PM with more information about this problem. Thank you for your patience. The affected users are able to access Classroom, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Update 7:20pm: The dashboard has been updated again, sharing that by 8PM PT / 11PM ET, Google should have a firmer timeline for bringing Google Classroom back up from its service outage.

We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 1/21/21, 8:00 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.

Update 7:45pm: Google Classroom is now fully back online, according to the status dashboard.

The problem with Classroom has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.

Many on Twitter are taking the Google Classroom outage as an opportunity to joke about how they were feeling productive enough to actually get some schoolwork done only to be stopped short by the outage.

google classroom is down the one time i wanted to do all of my work pic.twitter.com/pAXLfGKpiC — nik :) (@rudy_nik) January 22, 2021

Not Google classroom being down when I finally decided it was time to do my work after procrastinating all day pic.twitter.com/hNlwx27Z5i — Iyana (@Iyana_IKDO) January 22, 2021

If nothing else, when your teacher asks you tomorrow why you didn’t turn in your assignment, you can tell them that Google ate it.

