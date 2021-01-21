Did you get a new device or two over the holidays? Sophos Home will help ensure your all your tech is protected from the latest cyber threats.

For the next few weeks, Sophos is running a special offering 30% off of Sophos Home to kick off the new year.

Sophos Home is a suite of cybersecurity software that takes the power and protection of Sophos’ business-class offerings and makes them simple and easy-to-use on your PC, Android, Mac, and iOS devices.

Beyond the usual job of keeping your device free of malware, viruses, and more, Sophos Home is able to prevent your devices from connecting to phishing websites that pretend to be things like retailers or your bank. Similarly, if a legitimate site has been affected by malware, Sophos will keep you protected.

More specifically for Windows devices, you’ll also gain advanced protection to hide anything you type with your keyboard — such as banking info, usernames and passwords, etc — in case your PC ever gets infected with a keylogger. Similarly, Windows PCs gain increased security for web browsers.

Even if you trust your own ability to steer clear of the kinds of phishing sites, viruses, and malware that are all too easy to trip into online, you may want to consider a Sophos Home subscription for your family members’ sake. In this era of social distancing, fixing a family member’s computer is a more perilous task than in years past.

With a Sophos Home subscription, you can keep up to ten computers fully protected through cloud-based remote management. And unlimited phones and tablets protected via Sophos security apps. If a family member’s device is giving them issues, you can remotely start a full scan of their computer.

