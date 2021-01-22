The Vivo X60 Pro Plus arrives with Snapdragon 888, ‘gimbal’ camera, more

- Jan. 22nd 2021 2:12 am PT

BBK-owned Vivo has officially unveiled the X60 Pro Plus, a smartphone with some sizeable specifications, superfast internals, and an interesting gimbal camera system.

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is undoubtedly a beast of a smartphone with a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is room for a centrally placed punch-hole notch up top, which is home to a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Inside the X60 Pro Plus, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a decently sized 4,200mAh but only tops up at 55W charge speeds, which is still fast but not quite as good as some other BBK-manufactured devices that come with 65W+ charging capabilities.

Now the big selling point is the huge rear camera selection that has been co-developed with Zeiss, with each lens including a special Zeiss lens coating that should result in better overall images across all focal lengths. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 wide-angle lens. It’s this ultra-wide that comes with the gimbal stabilization system, which is said to improve upon OIS.

There is also an 8-megapixel 5x optical periscope zoom lens that is capable of up to 60x digital zoom. This is backed by another telephoto zoom lens, which is capable of 2x at 32-megapixels. When using portrait mode, this 2x zoom lens is used to enhance the AI processing.

Other notables include an in-display fingerprint scanner, plus there is an orange vegan leather finish option that looks eerily similar to the Oppo Find X2 Pro from mid-2020. Unfortunately, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is only available in China but will go on sale in Classic Orange and Phantom Blue priced starting at CNY 5,000 (~$775) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 6,000 (~$927).

