Over the years, Apple has made available a handful of application for Microsoft platforms to mostly serve iPhone owners using Windows. One of primary apps today is an iCloud sync client, and Apple looks to soon be releasing an iCloud Passwords Chrome extension.

iCloud for Windows was updated yesterday (via MacRumors) to version 12.0, and the release notes mention “support for iCloud Passwords Chrome extension.” In the main list of available services, there’s a new “Passwords” item. Tapping “Apply” to proceed at the bottom opens a prompt that further confirms the existence of this new tool and its functionality:

iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome is required Download the extension to automatically fill website passwords with your iCloud Keychain.

The “Download…” button opens a Chrome Web Store listing that’s not yet live. This extension will allow the usernames and credentials saved on your iPhone and iPad to be accessed on Windows desktops.

Apple’s only other Chrome extension is for iCloud Bookmarks. It was last updated in 2017 for Windows 7 and 8. From 2007 to 2012, the company offered Safari. If the Windows version was still available, Apple would presumably not be releasing this Chrome extension. A launch is likely coming sooner than later given the iCloud update.

Meanwhile, Apple also offers iTunes for PCs and Apple TV+ for the Xbox. Our colleagues at 9to5Mac this year reported that Music and Podcasts apps could also be coming to the Microsoft Store.

More about Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: