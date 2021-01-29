9to5Google 597: Samsung does have Android 11 smart home controls after all, Chrome grouped tabs rollout, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Samsung adopted Android 11’s slick smart home controls after all, they’ve just been moved
- [Update: Google deletes] Robinhood’s Android app review bombed over GameStop stock block
- Google Play allowing Android gambling and betting apps in more countries, including US
- Chrome for Android starts rolling out grid view and Tab Groups
- Telegram update lets you import chat history from WhatsApp, improves animations on Android
