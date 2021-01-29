Stadia’s latest sale gets you ready for Super Bowl Sunday with discounts on Madden 21, a variety of Ubisoft games, and a discounted Stadia Premiere Edition from the Google Store.

The biggest news in the Stadia realm this week is the launch of Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports, including a free weekend to allow anyone with Stadia Pro to play for free for the next few days. Coinciding with the free weekend, as is usually the case, the Stadia store is offering a significant discount on Madden NFL 21, bringing the game down to $29.99.

Interestingly, the game’s more expensive “Superstar Edition,” which gives you access to Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Shaun Alexander in Madden Ultimate Team, normally $10 more than the base game, has been discounted to $29.59, less than the base game’s discounted price.

If sports aren’t your thing, Ubisoft has discounted a number of their games, including Tom Clancy’s Division 2 and Ghost Recon Wildlands, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and the entire Watch Dogs series.

Meanwhile, over on the Google Store, you can get the Premiere Edition bundle, which nets you the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, for 25% off — $74.99, down from $99.99. That said, you may wish to check your favorite resale app/site, as many YouTube Premium members may still be trying to sell their free Stadia Premiere Edition.

