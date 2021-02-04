The end of software support for the Galaxy S9 series is not too far away, but before that does eventually happen, you can grab the February 2021 security patch.

Selected regions are now starting to see the February 2021 security patch head out to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ (via SamMobile). The patch has already been available for the current crop of Samsung flagships including last year’s S20 lineup, but it’s still awesome to see the Korean firm not leave the S9 series behind.

For those clinging on the older hardware, the February 2021 patch is identifiable via firmware versions G960FXXSEFUA1 and G965FXXSEFUA1. No other features are added, and you’ll still be running an Android 10 build of One UI 2.5, but at least security issues are not a concern on your device.

In the longer term, the Galaxy S9 series is not likely to get too many more security patches beyond the February 2021 update. If you are looking to upgrade, from a device security perspective, it might be worth considering one in the not-too-distant future.

However, until that point, it may be worthwhile heading to your Settings > System updates panel to see if you can get your Galaxy S9 or S9+ safely updated with the February 2021 security patch. Be sure to let us know down in the comments section below if you have managed to get your own device updated.

